Salman Khan dances with Donald Duck and Tigger at nephew Ahil’s birthday party. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan appears to have had the greatest time at the birthday party of his nephew Ahil on Saturday. A new video, shared on social media by Salman’s many fan clubs, shows him dancing at the celebrations.

Salman is seen in a pair of shorts, a breezy shirt and a hat in the video. He is dancing with someone in a Donald Duck costume. In another bit from the video, someone in a Tigger costume teaches him how to do the ‘Floss’ dance step. Salman’s form does need some work.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Akshay Kumar shocked Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna with blood on his shirt at HT Most Stylish. See pics

Salman’s sister and Ahil’s mother, Arpita Khan Sharma also shared birthday wishes for her son on Instagram. “Happiest 3rd Birthday my baby boy.. May you always be as amazing as you are. Keep spreading love & happiness always. I love you very much,” she captioned a picture of Ahil. Actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and Ronit Roy also wished the birthday boy.

Salman is very fond of Ahil and shares pictures with him on social media regularly. Ahil’s father and Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma recently made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan Films’ Loveyatri. The film did not do well at the box office.

Salman’s next film will be Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. The film will release on Eid this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:54 IST