Kalank celeb review: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film is termed ‘a visual treat’, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor in attendance

The makers of Kalank had a special screening Tuesday evening in Mumbai and young stars Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, along with the cast of the film including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur attended it. While Varun‘s girlfriend Natasha Dalaal was there to support him, Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor could not make it due to his shooting schedule. She had her parents — Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt — to cheer her. Ananya Panday, who makes her debut with Student of The Year 2, and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the screening.

Khushi Kapoor arrives at the Kalank screening. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Neha Dhupia, Urmila Matondkar, Soha Ali Khan were also in attendance.

Neha Dhupia spotted arriving with Soha Ali Khan for the screening. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Urmila Matondkar was also seen at the special Kalank screening. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Kriti Sanon, who has a guest appearance in Kalank, arrives for the screening. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan was majorly impressed with the film. He wrote in a series of tweets, “#kalank @MadhuriDixit is class personified... no one has ADA like her @duttsanjay his eyes brooding intensity like none other... @kunalkemmu is so good in his portrayal of a complex character. #Kalank is a visual treat ... Its beautiful and Cinematic... its a fantastical world with a real heart... #AbhishekVerman super job Abhi... #AdityaRoyKapur is superb in the film ...@sonakshisinha is so good in a lovely cameo... @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.”

“#Kalank @aliaa08 and @Varun_dvn are superb... their eyes speak a thousand words. Their chemistry is electric. Be it Love or Loss, they turn everything into MAGIC ... 🤗🤗🤗 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies,” Shashank added.

Director Milap Zaveri also wrote, “#Kalank is an epic SAGA directed like an auteur by @abhivarman His vision is HUGE! @Varun_dvn is EXTRAORDINARY! Ekdum FIRST CLASS! @aliaa08 is DIVINE! Aditya is BRILLIANT! @sonakshisinha wins and breaks your heart! Bravo @karanjohar Sajid bhai @FoxStarIndia What DILDAAR producers”

Israel consul general was also in attendance. He tweeted, “Thanks, @apoorvamehta18 for inviting me to the premiere of #Kalank. Amazing setting and what a dramatic end. WOW! Loved to meet good friends like @tanuj_garg @ManojGursahani & @ShroffVicky in the audience too. @Aliaa08 @karanjohar @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @Varun_dvn”

Set in the 1940s India, Kalank is a period love saga that hits theatres on Wednesday, April 17.

