Bharat new pic shows Salman Khan as an old man, actor tweets about his ‘colourful life’. See pic

Salman Khan’s Bharat is turning out to be an epic film in more ways than one. In a new still from the Ali Abbas Zafar film, we see Salman as a senior citizen with white hair and a white beard. The film which spans over six decades will show Salman’s character from a child to a 60-something man as his life runs parallel to that of India after Independence.

However, age is just a number. To go with the photo, Salman wrote, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain,usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat.” This seems to be Salman’s look in Bharat in the year 2010. While Salman was seen as a grizzled man in his yet another outing with director Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan, the new grey look would be an interesting surprise for the actor’s fans.

On Sunday, the film’s leading lady Katrina Kaif also shared a still from the film. The picture shows Katrina through the viewing panel of a camera. She is dressed in a green sari, with her hair loosely tied in a bun. Building up to the trailer of the film, Katrina shared the picture and wrote, “#Bharat 10 days to trailer”.

The trailer of Bharat will be launched on April 24 and will also be attached to Avengers: Endgame, which hits theatres on April 26 in India. Bharat will release on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of Eid.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 11:42 IST