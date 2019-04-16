Bharat’s latest poster photoshops Salman Khan back to the 90s, actor says ‘Jawaani hamari jaaneman thi’

The countdown to the trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat has begun 10 days ahead of its release. The actor has now shared a new poster from the film featuring him in a much younger avatar and captioned it, “Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! #BharatKiJawaani.” The look seems to be from the 90s and the actor is dressed as a circus artiste. A big portion of Bharat will deal with this era and director Ali Abbas Zafar has shot it lavishly.

The makers earlier released a Bharat poster on Monday featuring Salman as an old man with white hair and beard. It will now be followed by a new poster everyday showing Salman’s five different looks and other cast members including Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

Salman had shared his never seen before look on his Instagram with the caption, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat.” The actor was seen practising boxing in the same look in the film’s teaser, which was released in January. It had also showed Salman dressed as a naval officer, in an unshaven look while standing at the Wagah border, a miner with a hairline moustache similar to his look in the Dabangg series and as a circus artiste.

Salman Khan’s different looks in Bharat.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source has revealed, “The film charts India’s journey from its independence in 1947 to 2010, as witnessed by Salman’s character Bharat. Both Salman and Katrina will sport five different looks as they age in the course of the narrative. Since there has been immense curiosity around their on-screen avatars, Salman suggested that each look be released individually. So, over the next five days, the team will unveil five posters, each depicting a decade of his life. While one sees him as a young acrobat in a circus, another has him as a middle-aged naval officer, and one more as a miner. This will be followed by a poster each of Katrina, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is the big Eid release of the year and is set to hit theatres on June 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 11:14 IST