Internet digs up rare Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai picture, has bittersweet feelings. See here

An old picture of exes Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai has been posted online by a fan account, leaving fans with mixed feelings. The picture shows the actors sitting next to each other, posing calmly for the camera.

Aishwarya is wearing a sleeveless top, and has a cup of tea in her hands, while Salman is posing in a dark blue shirt and grey pants. The actors reportedly got together after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, but had split up by 2002. Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and Salman remains unmarried.

Fans had mixed reactions to the image. The onscreen couple has had die-hard fans over the years, especially thanks to their hits such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. While some fans complimented them, others brought up some of the more controversial aspects of their relationship, namely the alleged domestic abuse. “They would have made the cutest babies,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post. Reacting to the post’s caption that it will invoke nostalgia, one fan retorted, “About what? Domestic abuse?” While Aishwarya has allegedly spoken about this in the past, Salman has denied the allegations.

Also read: Salman Khan’s favourite Navratri memory features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

While the actors have avoided speaking about each other, they were spotted (separately) at director Subhash Ghai’s 74th birthday party in January.

Salman will reunite with Bhansali for the first time since 1999 in Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt and begins production this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 17:24 IST