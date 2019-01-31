Waheeda Rehman on Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: I am happy and proud of her

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has praised Kangana Ranaut for her performance and direction in her latest Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The epic drama features Ranaut in the titular role of the iconic freedom fighter.

“I am highly impressed by Kangana’s performance and direction in Manikarnika. She looks absolutely fabulous and beautiful. “I am really happy and proud of her. God bless her and wishing her all the best,” Rehman, 80, said in a statement. She was shown the film Wednesday evening at a special screening, along with other yesteryear stars. “I called Kangana to show me this movie because I was very keen. I really liked the film. She has done a really good job -- acting and directing.”

Veteran actor-director Asha Parekh, who was also present at the screening, lauded Ranaut for her work in the film. “I really liked it, she has done a great job and worked really hard. I hope the film runs for a very long time... She indeed looks like the Rani of Jhansi in the film,” Parekh, 76, said.

The film, however, has mired into a controversy over the direction credit between Krish and Ranaut. It managed to collect 52.40 crore at the domestic box-office in five days.

