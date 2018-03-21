Waheeda Rehman sings at Hiroo Johar’s 75th birthday bash. Watch video here

Bollywood is like one big and happy joint family. Hence, it shouldn’t be surprising that Karan Johar’s bash for his mother, Hiroo’s 75th birthday, saw not just Bollywood A-listers come out in full force, but a host of stars from yesteryears make their presence felt as well.

One such person to come to celebrate Hiroo’s birthday was celebrated actor Waheeda Rehman.

To add an extra edge to his mother’s birthday, Karan has arranged for singer Sonu Nigam to perform at the function. While we don’t know what all songs were sung, a few videos have emerged that give us a peek into the party.

One video features Nigam standing on a podium with Waheeda. Together they croon the iconic Gaata Rahe Mera Dil from Waheeda-Dev Anand starrer Guide (1965). In it, while Nigam understandably does most of the singing, we can faintly make out another voice, which is Waheeda’s. She is, of course, standing next to him and together they can be seen singing.

There is another video where Nigam can be seen approaching Hiroo as he sings Baar Baar Dekho, Hazaar Baar Dekho (a song from the Shammi Kapoor, Shakila’s black and white gem China Town {1962}). Nigam sings a line, and then encourages Hiroo to join in, even as we can hear other people singing along.

There’s another video where Javed Akhtar can be seen singing, with Nigam aiding every now and then. It’s unclear which song is he singing though. Also, in the frame is Karan Johar.

Watch the videos here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more