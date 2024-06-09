Heeramandi actor Taha Shah shares pool pics; fans gush about his good looks: 'You raise the temperature too high’

It was a pool day for Heeramandi actor Taha Shah! The actor treated his fans to a glimpse of his weekend via a new Instagram post, which was all about beating the heat by lazing around by the pool. (Also read: Heeramandi's Taha Shah dating co-star Pratibha Ranta? Here's what he has to say about his love life) Taha Shah was most recently seen in the web show, Heeramandi.

As soon as he shared the pictures on, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comments section with love-filled reactions.

Pool-ful moment

On Saturday, Taha took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of himself. He is seen enjoying a fun day by the pool. In the first picture, he is seen posing with a swimming tube. The actor is seen shirtless in the pictures, where he is flaunting his six-pack abs. He looks dapper with black shades and boxers.

In one picture, he is seen with his arms on the ground as he comes out of the pool. Sharing the post, Taha wrote, “Floating into the weekend be like.”

Fans in meltdown

As Taha shared the pictures, his Insta fans gathered around and reacted with fire emojis in the comment section. A fan wrote, "You are so gorgeous”, with one writing, “Are you a magician? Because when I look at you, everyone else disappears”.

“Bro is still living the life of tajdar,” shared one, with one writing, “You slayed in the pool”. One fan wrote, “Tajdar saab in water”, as one exclaimed, “You hit straight to the heart”.

“STOPPP!! you're raising the temp TOOO HIGHHH,” wrote one user, with another sharing, “My heart melts here”.

Taha’s recent success

Taha is in the best phase of his career with his portrayal of Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi getting him all the love, fame and adulation.

Talking about the popularity, he told Film Companion, “There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia! They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything!”

“All of a sudden I looked this way and they were like, ‘Tajdar! Tajdar! Tajdar!’ After that, they went crazy and they started crying. I have never seen that reaction ever before. They came near me and the amount of photos and videos they took was different but they called their mothers, and their mothers were fans! Their father were fans! I was overjoyed and completely taken aback,” he added.