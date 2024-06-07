 Richa Chadha defends Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling for her performance: This much visceral hate? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Richa Chadha defends Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling for her performance: This much visceral hate?

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 07, 2024 07:31 AM IST

Richa Chadha says the audience can offer constructive criticism for Sharmin Segal's performance in Heeramandi, but the heavy trolling is unwarranted.

Ever since Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released, actor Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, has been receiving flak for her performance in the web show. Now her co-star Richa Chadha has come out in support of her, and addressed the criticism against her through her Instagram Stories. Richa said that it is okay to dislike a performance but the heavy trolling with ‘out of context interview clips’ is not required. (Also read: Sharmin Segal says she has watched Heeramandi only once: ‘You tend to get critical of yourself’)

What Richa said about Sharmin

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Richa said, “For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about my co-star that have been appearing in my comments. Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate?”

She further wrote, "It's one thing to reject someone's performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo (It is okay to dislike because that is upto you but please refrain from adding so much trolling)? Please? Out-of-context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y'all are using). Why?”

It can affect someone's mental health

Richa concluded by urging people to be kind and not reduce Sharmin to clickbait. "I know it’s tempting to jump on a trend, but to make another human being clickbait? I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind. Please. (red heart, folded hands emoticons) It can affect someone's mental health. A big election just happened, there's a heat wave on, there's so much going on in the world! Please move on?” she said.

For the unversed, Sanjay's niece Sharmin essays the role of Alamzeb in the show. After her performance was criticized, she turned off the comments section on her Instagram handle. Many on social media even called out Sharmin's rude behavior with co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh during interviews, while a section of users wondered if she got the role because of her bond with Sanjay.

Heeramandi was recently renewed for a second season. The show also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Prathibha Ranta, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik.

