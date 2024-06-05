Sharmin Segal says she has watched Heeramandi only once: ‘You tend to get critical of yourself’

Sharmin Segal's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi did not sit well with many viewers. The actor even disabled her Instagram comments after the show released last month. In a new interview with News18, Sharmin has now said that she tends to get over-critical of herself if she watches her own work many times. (Also read: Sharmin Segal breaks silence on Heeramandi trolling: 'I had given my all. We tend to fixate on the negatives') Sharmin Segal plays Alamzeb in Heeramandi.

What Sharmin said

In the interview, the actor said, “I’ve watched Heeramandi just once because I don’t like over-watching my work. I only watch as much as required. You do get feedback and you need to reflect on everything that’s being said to you because as an actor, you don’t always get to go to the monitor and see what you’ve done.”

She continued, "It’s so different to watch your own work, Heeramandi in this case, because I tend to watch it from a certain perspective. You tend to get critical of yourself. I get so shy and giggly when I watch myself onscreen. My cheeks also turn red!”

More details

Since the release of Heeramandi, Sharmin's performance has been the talk of the town for negative reasons. Many called out her rude behaviour with co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh during interviews, while a section of social media users wondered if she got the role because of her personal bond with Sanjay. For the unversed, Sharmin is the niece of Sanjay.

Heeramandi was recently renewed for a second season. The show starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Prathibha Ranta, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik. The show is set in the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution, and puts spotlight on the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj.