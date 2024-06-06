Sharmin Segal calls Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari ‘caring’ after calling her a ‘school girl’

Sharmin Segal received flak on the internet for her ‘expressionless’ acting ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi released on May 1. Even in the interviews taken before the release of the show, Sharmin's statement that Aditi Rao Hydari is just like a properly behaved ‘school girl’ caught the attention of many users on X. Now, in a new interview with Pinkvilla, Sharmin called Aditi the most ‘caring’ of the co-stars on the show. (Also read: Sharmin Segal says she has watched Heeramandi only once: ‘You tend to get critical of yourself’) Aditi Rao Hydari played Bibbojaan and Sharmin Segal played Alamzeb in Heeramandi.

What Sharmin said

In the interview, when Sharmin was asked who was the most caring one on set, she named Aditi Rao Hydari. She also said of Aditi, “I learnt how to be kind. She is very kind. She is very sweet. She is also very motherly… towards me. Very sweet. How to be graceful also because Aditi is also very graceful.”

In the same interview, Sharmin addressed the reception of her performance and said she is open to ‘constructive criticism’ while saying, “I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier to realize that you live in a very vast world where people with a lot of opinions.”

In an earlier interview before the release of Heeramandi, Sharmin had called Aditi just like a ‘school girl’, who is punctual, adheres to every single note that is given to her, and so everyone, compared to her, is late.

More details

Sharmin is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. She played Alamzeb, the daughter of Manisha Koirala's Mallikajaan, in Heeramandi. The series showcases the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. A second season of the show has already been announced.