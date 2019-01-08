Isha Ambani looks breathtaking in yellow Sabyasachi lehenga. See new pics from haldi function

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s stunning haldi ceremony looks were revealed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Tuesday. Brace yourselves for yet another standout wedding ensemble by Isha Ambani. The Ambani heiress — her father is Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man — oozes glamour but feels entirely traditional in her dazzling yellow Sabyasachi lehenga from the haldi festivities. It was complemented perfectly with the statement floral and gold jewellery. Take a look at Isha Ambani’s haldi outfit:

Isha Ambani looked like a vision in her bright yellow lehenga at her and now-husband Anand Piramal’s haldi ceremony in December 2018. Isha’s Sabyasachi lehenga and matching dupatta were covered with delicate gold embroidered motifs, adding princess-y appeal to the elegant haldi outfit. As for her hair, Isha Ambani wore it pulled back for the pre-wedding function, away from her face, in a style courtesy of hair stylist Pompy Hans, while opulent jhumkas glistened on each ear. For beauty, make-up artist Vardan Nayak gave Isha Ambani a rosy glow, which matched her perfectly peachy-pink lips. Newyweds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal also posed for a sweet couple portrait and they have never looked more stylish. Take a look:

For her wedding festivities with Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani dressed in a variety of designer outfits. For her wedding on December 12, multiple receptions, sangeet, and other pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, Isha Amabni secured stunning lehengas from leading Indian designers, like Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, often surprising us with her sartorial choices. She wore her bridal looks with such confidence that she became one of the most stylish brides of 2018.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:15 IST