Jawaani Jaaneman promotions: Alaya F keeps it casual, channels chic millennial fashion

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:43 IST

Actor and columnist Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F has been making waves even before the release of her upcoming movie, Jawani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The young millennial’s acting in the trailer of the movie won her a lot of appreciation, but it is her directness and brazen honesty that is a breath of fresh air in the new generation of actors, and we can’t help but wonder if, after Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F could be the next millennial icon, style and all. In fact, Alaya was recently in the news for giving some super snarky answers about her contemporary, Ananya Panday on Zoom’s chat show By Invite Only. When asked what Alaya has that Ananya does, Alaya said, “Ananya Panday doesn’t have a good answer on nepotism but I do.” She even spoke about wanting to do a steamy love-making scene with Kartik Aaryan, after she saw his scene with Sara in the Love Aaj Kal sequel, admitting she has a bit of fondness for Kartik.

Alaya gave more than a few interesting answers on the chat show but it was her answers in the Kill, Marry or Hook-up segment that really had us going. For the male category, Alaya answered, “I’d marry Varun Dhawan, hook up with Kartik and kill Ishaan Khatter.” And for the female actors of Bollywood, Alaya said, “I’d marry Sara Ali Khan, hook up with Janhvi Kapoor and kill Ananya Panday.” You wouldn’t expect such brutal honesty from a newcomer, but this is surprisingly refreshing, and we love it.

Alaya is one stylish millennial and has been dropping some seriously fun casual looks for the promotion of her debut film, along with celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. Actors always go overboard with the looks they pull off for the promotions of their movies, but Alaya is staying true to her own style and also dressing her age, which we absolutely love. Subtle colours, minimal make-up, casual and comfortable clothes, simple accessories and trendy shoes is what Alaya’s fashion game is all about. Here are some of the best looks from the promotions of Jawani Jaaneman. Get inspired!

Which are your favourite looks by the young millennial?

