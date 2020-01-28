Priyanka Chopra Jonas tried to pull the iconic Jennifer Lopez Versace look at Grammy’s 2020. Top plunging neckline looks that created a buzz

fashion-and-trends

Priyanka Chopra’s look at the 2020 Grammy awards was a newsmaker. Her appearance alongside husband and musician Nick Jonas made several headlines, the actor wore a gorgeous white Ralph and Russo tasselled couture gown with a long trail. The kimono-style gown received a lot of applause, but several also criticised it for being too risque. Some even compared her look to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace gown in a jungle print and with a similar plunging neckline. The dress has been recreated several times by Versace for JLo. Designer Wendell Rodricks went ahead and posted a picture of Priyanka, writing, “Priyanka Chopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this Ralph and Russo couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it.” The sarcasm was evident and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthy hit out at the designer for body-shaming Priyanka, she wrote, “Was so upset to see this post on Instagram by Wendell Rodricks whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this picture so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is.”

She went on to write, “Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaved by men’s opinion of how women should look, this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”

She went on to add, “So dear men. We are not ur pre-pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll. Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain. So ***tiya ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a man’s belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I’m going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorrow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too. Bless you.”

Wendell Rodricks, not one to shy from conflict, took to his Instagram and wrote, “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T-shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.”

Well, to each his own, we think Priyanka looked lovely despite the risque this isn’t the first time a plunging neckline created a buzz, here are some of the most buzzworthy plunging neckline sported by celebrities over the years. From Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and others, check out the risque-est necklines of all.

Jennifer Lopez’s iconice Versace look

Kim Kardashian West’s Mugler Dress for the Camp Crystal Girl After Party

Disha Patani’s black gown with a deep keyhole neckline at an awards show in 2017

Of Malaika Arora’s many plunging necklines

Beyonce and the case of the plunging necklines

Not to forget Beyonce’s iconic Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla outfit for Isha Ambani’s wedding celebrations

What do you think of Priyanka’s look? And do you agree that some things only look good at a certain age?

