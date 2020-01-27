Love Aaj Kal 2 promotions: Sara Ali Khan stuns in white floral mirrorwork lehenga on Indian Idol 11 sets

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 27, 2020

Sara Ali Khan recently made her way to the sets of Indian Idol 11 for the promotion of her upcoming romance movie with Kartik Aryan, Love Aaj Kal 2. She stunned in a traditional white floral embroidered lehenga with beautiful mirror work. The lehenga featured colourful flowers along with mirror-work all over the bodice as well as straps for the blouse, the ruffles on the skirt gave an extra touch of elegance to the outfit. The net dupatta also incorporated the floral theme with flower embroidery along the border and scattered in the middle. She paired the lehenga with similar enamel floral earrings and a simple pink lip. The Indian idol set featured a heart arch which went adorably well with Sara’s ensemble. The Love Aaj Kal couple were accompanied by judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

Sara poses with Kartik Aryan on the set of Indian Idol 11.

Sara loves her ethic outfits whether it be suits, sarees or lehengas, and is known to rock every look. She loves to pair ethnic clothes and white. Like many other young Bollywood stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara is regularly seen in white Chikankari designer suits on the street as well as the red-carpet.

Sara sported a white Chikankari suit at the Umang Awards last weekend, she accessorised her look with jhumkas and juttis in white and gold. On an off-day at the gym, Sara picked a white and gold salwar suit, which featured a short kurta with bat sleeves and gold detailing, and matching palazzos with multi-layered ruffles. She accessorised her look with embellished juttis and chunky bangles to stay on point. Sara and Kartik posed for the paparazzi earlier this month when exiting Maddock Films’ office, and Sara was seen in a chikankari kurta-palazzo set with no makeup yet looking fresh and radiating a youthful glow.

