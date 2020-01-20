Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon are a vision in white; Ananya Panday chooses lemon yellow

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:46 IST

Bollywood divas namely Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Tabu, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday along with several others graced the Umang 2020 red carpet last night. Their variety of styles chosen for this evening added glamour at the event held in Mumbai on Sunday. The event is organised every year to honour the police for their hard work and service to the nation.

Saree fashion:

Priyanka Chopra, who has recently been seen with her husband Nick Jonas in the Jonas Brothers new music video made a traditional appearance wearing a blue handwoven silk saree with pomegranate print in silver by Ekaya Banaras X Masaba, styled by Ami Patel.

Katrina Kaif stunned in a white crepe saree with gota-patti work by Abu-Sandeep. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri for the evening.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene wore a saree with a glitter border, paired with a silver metallic blouse and a choker-earrings set for her jewellery.

Tabu looked every bit the diva she’s rediscovered herself as in the past few years. We loved the slate grey saree she wore at the do which she accessorised with a statement diamond bracelet and smokey eyes.

Vidya Balan wore her signature Kanjeevaram saree in a purple shade and carried off the look with a lot of grace.

Janhvi Kapoor’s red Manish Malhotra saree was a treat for the eyes from last night’s red carpet too. Her soft curls and dewy makeup kept the look youthful.

Rakulpreet’s steel grey metallic saree by Kresha Bajaj was an interesting look too, with the bralet-like blouse bringing a fusion avatar to this traditional choice of clothing.

Diana Penty’s white and pink baatik print saree by Akanksha Gajria with a flowery bustier was like a Spring breeze on the Umang 2020 red carpet. Diana too wore a choker with her saree, a style we’ve been noticing aplenty this winter, and has been styled by Namita Alexander.

Lehengas on the red carpet:

Kriti Sanon wore a Shantanu Nikhil white lehenga with broad gold trimmings at last night’s event. She wore her hair in a tight bun and accessorised with statement earrings and a collection of bracelets. Kriti was styled by her go-to designer and stylist, Sukriti Grover.

Ananya Panday, also a red carpet favourite, wore a lime yellow Arpita Mehta lehenga, pairing it with a corset in an angrakha style.

Tara Sutaria’s black and white lehenga was a stylish affair but not something we haven’t seen before. The classic style is something one can consider wearing for a cocktail event. The actor accessorised her look with large jhumkas as the heavy embroidery on both the collar and the sleeves did the needful in place of a piece of jewellery.

More from the red carpet:

Sara Ali Khan made an appearance in her simple white chikankari suit avatar that she’s known for and enjoys wearing every now and then. The actor accessorised her look with jhumkas and juttis in white and gold. She was also spotted by the paparazzi in her stage look that she performed in at Umang 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar wore a black glitter outfit with a ruffle parka on top, cinched at the waist with a black belt. She paired this super casual look with shoes and wore her hair back in a ponytail.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was her usual stylish self in a red shirt and skirt. The highlight of her look was the tribal style belt and the gold clutch she carried with her outfit.

Raveena Tandon’s gold sharara-suit was a throwback to retro style which has been making a comeback since late 2018 and has been sported by a number of B-town divas.

Who was your favourite diva from the Umang 2020 red carpet?

