Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from Love Aaj Kal sets, says ‘present moment, the only place life exists’. See pics

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:40 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from her forthcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. the latest pictures also see her philosophising about life.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Present moment. The only place life exists Zoe living, listening, learning... #bts #LoveAajKal.” In the pictures she has shared she is clearing in the character, Zoe, from the film. Sporting a pair of distress jeans , comfortable white blouse and yellow hair band, Sara looks like youngster, freshly out of college and out to conquer the world.

About four days back too, she had shared pictures from Love Aaj Kal sets, where she can be seen standing with her back to a graffiti-filled wall. Sharing them, she had written: “Fall in love with life.” About a week back, the trailer of the film was unveiled but it came in for heavy criticism, with many calling out Sara’s over-the-top acting.

However, her director Imtiaz stood firmly behind his heroine, saying that she is blessed with ‘extraordinary emotional intelligence’. He had said in a statement, “Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor. Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in Love Aaj Kal.”

Love Aaj Kal follows the story of two parallel love stories, unfolding across two time zones. One story of Raghu (Kartik Aaryan) that takes place in 1990 while the second one with Veer (Kartik again) unfolds in 2020. Apart from Sara and Kartik, the film also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film releases on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

