Home / Bollywood / Imtiaz Ali says Sara Ali Khan perfect choice for Love Aaj Kal, adds her character Zoe is an ‘emotionally fragile modern girl’

Imtiaz Ali says Sara Ali Khan perfect choice for Love Aaj Kal, adds her character Zoe is an ‘emotionally fragile modern girl’

Director Imtiaz Ali has high praise for his heroine, Sara Ali Khan and says she is perfectly cast as Zoe in his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. Sara, he says, has ‘extraordinary emotional intelligence’.

bollywood Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:47 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.
         

Director Imtiaz Ali says actor Sara Ali Khan, who stars in his latest Love Aaj Kal, was the “perfect” choice to play the lead character of Zoe.

The film is a follow-up to Imtiaz’s 2009 movie of the same name, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The new movie with Kartik Aaryan and Saif’s daughter Sara also explores two stories set in different time periods.

The director said Sara has the ability to reinvent the definition of the conventional Indian heroine. “Zoe’s character is special to me. She is an emotionally fragile modern-day girl who tries to protect her feelings by being hard on the outside. She is conflicted between her heart and mind, between professional ambition and romantic surrender. “Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor. Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in Love Aaj Kal,” Imtiaz said in a statement.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma, the film is scheduled to be released on February 14.

