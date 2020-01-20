e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pics from Love Aaj Kal 2 sets, asks fans to ‘fall in love with life’. See pics

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pics from Love Aaj Kal 2 sets, asks fans to ‘fall in love with life’. See pics

Sara Ali Khan has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2.
Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2.
         

Sara Ali Khan is easily one of the most interesting young stars of Bollywood today. A couple of days back, the first trailer of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2, was released online. The actor has now shared a bunch of throwback pictures from the sets of the film.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Fall in love with life #mondaymotivation #bts #LoveAajKal.” Sara poses against a backdrop of colourful graffiti in the pictures. One of them says ‘real power is people’ while another says ‘I love life’. Sara looks casually glamorous in a green short skirt and a printed asymmetrical black t-shirt. 

The trailer of Sara and Kartik’s film showed two sets of lovers, across two generations — with one story set in 1990 while another set in 2020. Sara features in the recent one, much like Deepika Padukone did in the original, Love Aaj Kal. Despite featuring two popular stars, the trailer was heavily criticised with memes and jokes flooding Twitter.

“Will someone explain me ki ye kya tha (what was this)? #LoveAajKal trailer !! #Dissapointed,” read a tweet. “You don’t call that a trailer. Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it. Looks like deleted scenes compilation of #LoveAajKal,” said another.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she did ‘tacky films’, undeserving roles to afford best surgeon for sister Rangoli Chandel’s treatment

Even Saif Ali Khan, who starred in the original with Deepika, didn’t quite take a liking to the trailer of his daughter’s film. Talking to Indianexpress.com, he said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. I kind of like my film’s trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best.”

Love Aaj Kal 2 has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, who directed the original film as well. The film is scheduled to release on February 14 and will also see Randeep Hooda in a prominent role.

