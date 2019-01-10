Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika event looks are filled with wedding outfit inspiration

Kangana Ranaut has been promoting her new film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in some stunning sarees and kurta ensembles. And we think any one of these would make a perfect outfit for a bride-to-be. Are you recently engaged and are starting to think about your dream bridal trousseau, you’re in luck. Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika event wardrobe is filled with noteworthy traditional Indian looks, which are sure to leave a lasting impression. Wednesday marked the music launch of Kangana’s period drama in Mumbai, and another occasion for the actor to stand out in a designer saree that would look lovely on a new bride. Kangana chose a gold Tarun Tahiliani saree with sequins and Swarovski crystals.

The styles worn by Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika press events vary widely, offering an array of possibilities for any discerning bride. And if you don’t want a bridal saree, no worries. Get inspired by Kangana’s latest look from designer Rina Singh’s label Eká. On Thursday, the Manikarnika actor stepped out for yet another film promotion event, but time around, her chosen ethnicwear was decidedly more chill, but no less romantic. Kangana’s lovely light grey kurta and trousers set was crafted in sheer fabric and floral lace, which gave it an unapologetically feminine feel. The baby pink sheer floral print dupatta added a touch of whimsy to the look. Kangana was decked in a multi-string pearl choker, which instantly added luminosity to her face and looked great with her elegant outfit.

Not only is Kangana Ranaut extremely fashionable (have you seen her airport looks?), but her beauty game is also on point. She has clearly mastered the wavvy hair. And if you too have naturally curly hair, Kangana’s incredible curls will make you want to ditch your flat iron for good. Keep scrolling to see Kangana Ranaut’s latest bridal-inspired looks for the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi promotions.

Kangana Ranaut wearing a Tarun Tahiliani saree with Mehta & Sons jewellery

Kangana Ranaut wearing an Ekaya saree with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels and juttis by Fizzy Goblet

Kangana Ranaut wearing a Madhurya saree with juttis by Fizzy Goblet

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 14:57 IST