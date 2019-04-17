Kareena Kapoor Khan’s white suit should definitely be a part of your summer style. Get the look

Kareena Kapoor has always made it a point to look her best be it any occasion. She will now be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming venture Takth which will probably release earlier next year. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was travelling with her family and chose the most comfortable outfit which should definitely be a part of your summer essentials wardrobe. Extreme high temperatures are bound to take over India soon and the choices to dress according to the weather are vast. Pastel colours and light fabrics including cotton, khadi and linen should definitely be present in your closet to ward off the extreme heat while protecting your skin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s was recently spotted at the airport wearing an ivory kurta with light motif print, ankle length pants and a light dupatta. She styled the suit with gold kolhapuris and a tan handbag and went for a make-up free look.

Another comfortable and chic outfit worn by Kareena was a loose fitted white kurta pajama set with green polka dots and a greyish shawl. To accessorise she opted for gold hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and a black handbag while completing her look with a pair of gold kolhapuris.

For the Kalank screening, Alia Bhatt also chose to wear a white kurta palazzo set with a pair of white heels. She completed her look with a pair of jhumkas and went for a toned down make-up look as she wore a small black bindi and nude lips.

How to get the look

White and its variant are a perfect choice as you combat the heat. The colour helps you stay cool while helping you look chic and elegant. White kurtas can be styled with palazzos, pants, salwars and churidars in almost all pastel colours. With loose kurtas, scarfs and dupattas are optional however they can be used to protect your face from the summer sun. White can be accessorised with both silver and gold jewellery. As for footwear, kolhapuris and juttis are the perfect options to keep the look casual while heels in white and nude colours can help you achieve the formal vibe.

