Malaika Arora sizzles in stunning fringed evening gown. See pics

Malaika Arora is known for giving fans a ton of stunning ensembles to fawn over. So honestly, we probably shouldn’t be so surprised that she stunned in her latest look from an awards show. On Wednesday, Malaika’s stylist shared new photos on Instagram of the former VJ and reality TV judge posing in a glittering dress by Kuwaiti couturier, Yousef Aljasmi. With the barely-there straps and form-fitting silhouette, Malaika’s designer gown featured everything you could want in a fancy gown: Extravagant beading, a flattering shade and so much fringe we literally can’t deal. The floor length gown is something only Malaika Arora could rock so well. Watching this glamazon show off all of its details was the best part of this whole thing.

We can’t get enough of this Yousef Aljasmi gown’s all-over fringe, and apparently Malaika Arora couldn’t either; you’ll see what we mean in her fierce photos ahead. Even the dress’ neckline and bodice have so much movement. Who needs much jewellery when the details of your dress are hanging so fiercely? Thanks to her long hair styled in soft curls, and the most delicate shimmering diamond necklace by designer jewellery label, Khanna Jewellers, Malaika took this look to the next level. And we totally think she made the right call. Her gown is making a statement all by itself. Paired with Malaika’s heavy smoky eyes and glowing, bronzy make-up, this look is so wedding-y, and you can recreate it for a reception or cocktail party. See photos of Malaika Arora giving off some serious fashion goals right here:

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 13:06 IST