Vidya Balan's vogue belted saree worth Rs 99k and sleeveless blouse leaves fashion police smitten

Vidya Balan’s vogue belted saree worth Rs 99k and sleeveless blouse leaves fashion police smitten

Vidya Balan takes her love for traditional wear a notch higher as she glams up for latest photoshoot in a Rs 99k printed saree clinched at her waist by a phoenix logo tan belt and paired with a sleeveless blouse

Oct 03, 2020
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Vidya Balan’s vogue belted saree look leaves fashion police smitten
Vidya Balan's vogue belted saree look leaves fashion police smitten
         

Clearly, not all traditional wear is boring or so Shakuntala Devi star Vidya Balan makes us believe with her latest sultry photoshoot in a silk saree and vogue belt. Flaunting her love for the six yards of elegance, Vidya took her love for traditional wear a notch higher as she glammed up for her latest photoshoot in a Rs 99k printed saree, clinched at her waist by a phoenix logo tan belt and paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a slew of her pictures donning the silk saree with shifting leaves pattern, which are a signature design of the house of JJ Valaya, the brand she wore. Vidya paired it with a black sleeveless blouse which let the six yards of the ensemble do all the talking.

The black and white chevron print saree sported embellished gold patti on the border and was held at the waist by brown leather phoenix logo belt. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of bronze earrings, finger rings and a broad vintage bracelet.

To enhance the chic look, Vidya pulled back her sleek mid-parted hair in a low bun. Opting for smokey eye look, subtle dewy makeup and a glossy nude lip tint, Vidya looked breathtaking as she struck elegant poses for the camera.

 

On JJ Valaya’s website, the saree chevron saree is worth Rs 99,000 while the Phoenix Belt costs Rs 9,900. From juggling virtual events to magazine cover shoots, Vidya Balan has been on a work spree but her sartorial elegance has never compromised.

Adding a dash of colours to our social media feeds, the actor has kept fans hooked throughout the Covid-19 quarantine as she flaunted her gorgeous saree collection and even stylish western ensembles in a flood of pictures from her regular photoshoots.

