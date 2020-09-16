Vidya Balan sets quarantine fashion goals with her exquisite saree collection

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:55 IST

A lot of us have spent the quarantine period in our homes, with no excuse to dress up, or to go out. Just when we thought that the ‘pyjama’ lifestyle was here to stay, Vidya Balan came to the rescue with her vast array of ethnic clothing. Throughout the quarantine, she has been uploading pictures of herself in the most delectable of all sarees and traditional Indian suits.

Be it for the promotion of her latest film, Shakuntala Devi, online interviews, or simply just to post a picture of her time during the lockdown, Vidya Balan’s Instagram proves that there is no one who does traditional Indian fashion quite like her. Take a look into some of the best attires worn by her recently.

Vidya Balan proves time and time again that no matter how much our country might move towards modernism, there are certain things that are so intrinsically Indian that they will stand the test of time in the years to come. Balan is among the few actors in the film industry who voices her love for sarees at every given occasion.

Balan takes to her social media profiles and posts a new picture of the attire she has on for the day. She may be swarmed with virtual interviews and the like, but she makes it a point to grace us with her unique fashion style, that has only improved with time.

With her love for sarees also comes Balan’s outspoken advocacy in support of local weavers and sustainable fashion. Vidya makes it a point to locally source most of her exquisite saree, suit and dress collection. From embroidered cotton sarees, silk ones with silver zari work to one printed with mathematical equations, Balan’s collection is so vast that there is something in there for everyone’s liking.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter