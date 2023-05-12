Home / India News / Afternoon brief: What are controversial TN tapes which cost PTR his job as finance minister; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: What are controversial TN tapes which cost PTR his job as finance minister; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What are ‘DMK Files’ which may have cost PTR his finance minister's post?

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, also known as PTR, served as the finance minister in MK Stalin's government in Tamil Nadu for two years beginning 2021 when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to power in the state. Read more

Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (PTI)
Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (PTI)

Prince Harry talked to King Charles on night before coronation: Details

Prince Harry talked to his father King Charles to discuss his plan for the afternoon of coronation, royal expert Nick Bullen claimed. Prince Harry attended the ceremony but jetted off back to his California home soon after the service. Read more

When Aishwarya Rai taught a British journalist how to eat samosa with hand: 'Not easy to do this with a fork and knife'

An old video of Aishwarya Rai, where she can be seen demonstrating the Indian way of eating samosa to a foreign journalist, is doing the rounds on social media. Read more

Son films father's wholesome reaction as he boards plane for the first time

For many of us, fulfilling our parents' dreams is a cherished goal. We often strive to give them the world, introducing them to experiences they may never have had otherwise. Read more

BTS Suga and depression: 10 self care lessons by Min Yoongi

Currently on a world tour promoting his latest album D-Day, K-Pop band BTS' rapper, producer and songwriter - Suga aka Min Yoongi opened up about depression and sang of his past accidents, family’s misfortune and the effect it ended up having on him in his new song Amygdala, a track from D-Day. Read more

BCCI takes action against Jos Buttler for showing dissent at Yashasvi Jaiswal after sacrificing himself to a run-out

Jos Buttler was fined 10% of his match fees during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match, said IPL in a release. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
