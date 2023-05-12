Home / World News / Prince Harry talked to King Charles on night before coronation: Details

Prince Harry talked to King Charles on night before coronation: Details

ByMallika Soni
May 12, 2023 11:20 AM IST

Royal expert Nick Bullen said that Prince Harry still managed to have a chat with King Charles.

Prince Harry talked to his father King Charles to discuss his plan for the afternoon of coronation, royal expert Nick Bullen claimed. Prince Harry attended the ceremony but jetted off back to his California home soon after the service. Royal expert Nick Bullen said that Prince Harry still managed to have a chat with King Charles.

Prince Harry(AP)
“My understanding is he didn’t have any interactions with the Prince or Princess of Wales but that he did have a conversation with his father the night before. Until the morning, nobody really knew what Harry’s plans were going to be for that afternoon,” Nick Bullen said.

“I think everybody knew he had a plane to catch. Everybody knew he was intending to get home, but there was a hope, I think, that he might be part of some of the family celebrations back at the palace. So, I think that there was a sadness that he wasn’t part of the fuller day, but, you know, they all knew he was gonna get on that plane,” the royal expert claimed.

Nick Bullen did not believe that Prince Harry was not at a family dinner the evening before the coronation.

“There was a dinner on the Friday night at a private member’s club in London called Oswalds that a lot of the rest of the family went to. The Yorks went to it, Princess Anne went to it with her children. … so a lot of the extended Royal Family were at this private dinner, and there were no shots of Harry arriving at that dinner. It looks like he didn’t go. Maybe he came into a back door, who knows? But it appears that he kept a very, very low profile during the whole piece,” Nick Bullen said.

“There seems to be no reason for him to come back to London anytime soon. Meghan certainly is showing no interest in coming back,” the expert claimed.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out