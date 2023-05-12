This was Kate's 4-word warning to Prince William at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton issued a ‘concerned’ four-word warning to Prince William before the couple entered Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation, lip reader claimed. As the couple prepared to enter the venue for the ceremony, Prince George went in separately as he served as one of the King Charles' Pages of Honour. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entered the Westminster Abbey with their parents. Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave after the coronation ceremony.(Reuters)

While Kate Middleton donned a colourful Royal Victorian Order mantle, Prince William wore his Order of the Garter mantle. As they lined up to take their position in the procession, Kate Middleton was seen whispering some words to her husband.

Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Star that Kate Middleton turned to Prince William and said "just mind the gown". To this, Prince William said with reassurance, as per the lip reader, “Don’t worry I got [or caught] it.”

In another clip, King Charles seemed to express concern as he waited with Queen Camilla in the carriage before entering the Westminster Abbey, lip reader said. The King uttered the words "I'm worried" as he waited to enter the venue.

One lip reader told the Daily Mail that King Charles said: "I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know."

Another lip reader claimed that the monarch said, “We can never be on time.”

