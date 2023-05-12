When Aishwarya Rai taught a British journalist how to eat samosa with hand: 'Not easy to do this with a fork and knife'

An old video of Aishwarya Rai, where she can be seen demonstrating the Indian way of eating samosa to a foreign journalist, is doing the rounds on social media. While some are finding it nostalgic, others are calling the throwback video 'too funny'. Also read: Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 grosses over ₹300 crore worldwide month after release Aishwarya Rai with David Frost at a Mumbai restaurant during a 2012 interview.

In the clip from 2012, Aishwarya is seen at a lavish restaurant in Mumbai, sharing a meal with a British journalist. The actor wore a beige ethnic outfit in the clip as she picks up a piece of samosa from her plate and explains that it is meant to be eaten with hands and not with a fork or knife. The journalist had tried eating his samosa with fork and knife.

In the old clip, Aishwarya chuckles and says, "Happy snacking with the hand. It is not quite easy to do this (eat samosa) with a fork and knife. This is a hand snack, a finger snack." She was speaking with British television host, journalist, comedian and writer David Frost in 2012 for an interview for Al-Jazeera. He had travelled to Mumbai to meet Aishwarya. During the interview, the actor had also told him that she loves Indian food, and has never ever been on a diet.

Fans loved Aishwarya's sense of humour, and liked how she taught him how to have samosa in 'desi style'. One commented on the old video, which is being widely shared on Instagram and YouTube, "Samosa in desi Indian style." Another one said, "Ha ha, not easy eating samosa with fork. True. Good old Aishwarya!" One more said, "Only Aishwarya can do this with a foreign journalist – 'eat with your hands'. Too funny."

Aishwarya was last seen on Ponniyin Selvan: II (PS2) alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The second part of the Mani Ratnam magnum opus was released on April 28. In PS2, Aishwarya plays the role of Nandini, queen of Pazhuvoor. She was seen in a double role in the film, where she also played Nandini's mother Mandakini Devi.

