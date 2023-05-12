Home / India News / What exactly are the controversial Tamil Nadu tapes that may have cost PTR his job as FM?

What exactly are the controversial Tamil Nadu tapes that may have cost PTR his job as FM?

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 12, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was relieved of his finance portfolio and has been assigned the information and technology department.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, also known as PTR, served as the finance minister in MK Stalin's government in Tamil Nadu for two years beginning 2021 when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to power in the state. On Thursday, the Stalin government carried out its cabinet reshuffle. PTR has now been relieved of finance portfolio and is now the state IT minister.

PTR tapes implosion

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai dropped a bombshell on April 19 with the release of an audio clip which he claimed contains the voice of PTR making allegations against Stalin's family members and the DMK leaders.

The 26-second audio clip which Annamalai claimed has the voice of Rajan alleging that Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan illegally amassed 30,000 crore in a year. HT can't independently verify the audio clips.

On April 25, the TN BJP chief released a 57-second audio clip and called it PTR-2. Annamalai claimed it also contains voice of PTR who is apparently drawing parallels between the DMK and the BJP. The speaker in the audio claims he is a long-time proponent of one man, one post, a norm in the BJP.

Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.(HT_PRINT)
Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.(HT_PRINT)

The audio is cut in parts as the speaker goes on to say,“...It is not a system. They are taking a bulk of the spoils…The party which is the CM’s son and son-in-law…So I decided after watching this for 8 months, this is not a sustainable model. The great luxury for me is if I put my papers in, in the short term I get out before the shit starts blowing up in their face. And I have the cleanliness of my conscience.”

PTR's denial

Following the release of tapes, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had issued a denial and said the tapes were ‘fabricated’, refuting claims of having made remarks against the CM's son and son-in-law.

The DMK leader had shared purported videos of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, saying they were digitally altered. "If such authentic looking videos can be machine-generated, imagine what all can be done with audio files. I strongly and specifically deny having said to any individual, personally or on the phone at any point of time what is contained in the audio clip being circulated on the social media since yesterday, the source of which nobody accepts ownership for," he had said.

DMK's response

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin filed a defamation suit against Annamalai for making corruption allegations against him and his cabinet colleagues. The defamation suit said the accusations were made without basis and evidence. It accused the TN BJP chief of resorting to political ill-will.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tamil nadu dravida munnetra kazhagam mk stalin + 1 more
tamil nadu dravida munnetra kazhagam mk stalin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out