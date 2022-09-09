Afternoon brief: Roads leading to Kartavya Path may soon get Vista-like revamp and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Roads leading to Kartavya Path may soon get Vista-like revamp treatment

Residents of Delhi can expect Central Vista-themed features on key avenue roads that are connected to Kartavya Path and the India Gate C-hexagon, according to officials aware of the plans. Read more

Mann, Sisodia likely to announce AAP’s 5th guarantee in HP CM’s home turf Mandi

In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia are likely to announce the party’s fifth pre-poll guarantee in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi on Friday. Read more

In Pak, UN chief's appeal to world on climate change: 'Let’s stop sleepwalking'

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan as he arrived Friday to assess damage from record floods that have killed over 1,300 people (according to the Associated Press) and left over half a million others homeless and displaced. Read more

Devika Bulchandani, born in Amritsar, is Ogilvy's new Global CEO

Indian-origin Devika Bulchandani has been appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ogilvy, the global advertising and public relations agency has announced. Read more

Brahmastra movie review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt light the screen on fire, Part-2 can't come sooner

There's light, there's fire, there are some superheroes who wield unique astras which were born from the Brahm-Shakti that possesses energies found in elements of nature like Jal (water) Āstra, Pawan (wind) Āstra, Agney (fire) Āstra, and animal and plants. Read more

Kohli shatters 8 records, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Ponting, Rohit Sharma with scintillating century vs Afghanistan

Normalcy has once again resumed for Virat Kohli. For 1019 days world cricket waited with baited breathe for Kohli's next international century, which stretched across 83 innings across formats, and the former India captain, finally on Thursday, ended the long wait with a century in the format he least expected. Read more

Swine flu: Warning signs and symptoms, treatments, key precautions to avoid H1N1

H1N1 is simply one of the strains of the influenza virus, that causes H1N1 flu, also commonly called “swine flu” as it was originally found in pigs. The virus is quite contagious and spreads between humans quickly and effectively, causing symptoms similar to those of the regular human flu. Read more

