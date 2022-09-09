In Pak, UN chief's appeal to world on climate change: 'Let’s stop sleepwalking'
Pakistan Floods: Heavy rains and floods, which experts attribute to climate change, have added to the problems of cash-strapped Pakistan.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan as he arrived Friday to assess damage from record floods that have killed over 1,300 people (according to the Associated Press) and left over half a million others homeless and displaced.
"I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe," Guterres said.
"Let's stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."
Guterres's trip comes less than two weeks after he appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to Pakistan. International aid is arriving, AP said today, including the first planeload of what the United States has pledged will be $30 million in assistance.
In Pakistan, the UN chief was received by deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar. He is expected to meet prime minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit. The country's Information minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, has thanked him for visiting at a time of great challenges.
Heavy rains and floods - which experts attribute to climate change - have added to cash-strapped Pakistan's woes; apart the death toll, nearly 13,000 have been injured and roads, bridges and other infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, have been destroyed.
Heritages sites have also been damaged, including Mohenjo Daro - a UNESCO World Heritage Site considered one of the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia. The heritage agency will provide $350,000 to help recover such flood-damaged sites.
-
‘Isolated’ North Korea may begin Covid jabs, Kim Jong Un suggests
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday. In a speech on Thursday to the North Korean national assembly, Kim cited World Health Organization warnings that the winter could see a resurgence in coronavirus infections. “Therefore, along with responsible vaccination, we should recommend that all residents wear masks to protect their health from November," he said, without elaborating.
-
King Charles III takes reigns | New order of succession to the British throne
Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, took charge as the king on Thursday after the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96, reigned for 70 years. As the 73-years-old Charles becomes Britain's king, his sons - William and Harry - and their grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy.
-
What changes with incoming King Charles: Notes, coins, stamps and even anthems
From the national anthem to notes, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports: many aspects of life in Britain and beyond will change with the accession of Charles to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II's effigy on currency and cypher on insignia will also be replaced with those of the new king. The EIIR royal cypher, for Elizabeth II Regina, will have to change on new postboxes. The insignia on police helmets will likewise change.
-
Queen Elizabeth accepted limitations, dedicated her life to being the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death marks the end of an era not just for the people of Great Britain but also for the people of the Commonwealth and indeed the whole world bearing in mind the standards she stood for and the values she upheld. Came the magnificent Coronation ceremony. The Queen treasured tradition but was not an obscurantist. The unity of Great Britain including Northern Ireland and Scotland was vital for her.
-
Charles' succession stirs Caribbean calls for removal of ruler as head of state
The prime minister of Jamaica said his country would mourn Elizabeth, and his counterpart in Antigua and Barbuda ordered flags to half-staff until the day of her burial. But in some quarters, there are doubts about the role a distant monarch should play in the 21st century. Earlier this year, some Commonwealth leaders expressed unease at a summit in Kigali, Rwanda, about the passage of leadership of the 54-nation club from Elizabeth to Charles.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics