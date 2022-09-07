33 million people affected, $10 billion damage: Pakistan's devastating floods

Over 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected by adverse flooding following record monsoon rains. At least 1,300 people have died in the floods which washed away homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

The worst flooding in Pakistan's history has covered an area the size of the United Kingdom and affected 33 million people, approximately one in seven Pakistanis, Reuters reported.

Here are the updates on Pakistan's devastating floods:

1. The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in flood-ravaged Pakistan was expected to get worse.

2. World Health Organization (WHO) noted that more than 1,460 health centres had been damaged due to the floods, of which 432 were fully destroyed.

3. Over 4,500 medical camps have been set up by WHO to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases like acute watery diarrhoea, malaria, dengue, hepatitis and chikungunya after the floods.

4. Mortality among newborn babies and severe acute malnutrition are both challenges that Pakistan now faces, WHO said.

5. WHO has delivered $1.5 million in medicines and emergency stockpiles, including tents, water purification kits and oral rehydration sachets for the country.

