Flood-hit Pakistan struggles to prevent its largest lake from overflowing
According to officials, the record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have displaced 33 million people and killed at least 1,325, including 466 children.
Flood-hit Pakistan is making attempts to widen a breach in its biggest lake to prevent the flooding of adjacent towns and curb the impact of historic floods that have affected third of the nation.
"We have widened the earlier breach at Manchar to reduce the rising water level," Jam Khan Shoro, irrigation minister in the southern province of Sindh told news agency Reuters late on Monday, referring to the lake.
The authorities have raised concerns about hundreds of thousands people being displaced from their homes due to the flood situation caused by the overflowing of the lake.
"Till yesterday there was enormous pressure on the dikes of Johi and Mehar towns, but people are fighting it out by strengthening the dikes," district official Murtaza Shah said on Tuesday, adding that 80% to 90% of townspeople had already fled.
The remaining town people have been attempting to strengthen existing dikes - a barrier used to hold or regulate water - with the help of district officials.
"After the breach at Manchar, the water has started to flow, earlier it was sort of stagnant," one resident, Akbar Lashari, said by telephone, following Sunday's initial breach of the freshwater lake.
Pakistan is facing the worst flood in a decade which has left about 5.7 million people without shelter or food. The abnormally high monsoon rains have caused a near destruction worth $10 billion, as per official reports.
Meet the Japanese man who gets paid to do ‘nothing in particular’
Shoji Morimoto charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion. Doing nothing doesn't mean Morimoto will do anything. A 27-year-old data analyst clad in a sari, Aruna Chida turned to Morimoto for companionship. Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing company and was often chided for "doing nothing". The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child.
China fumes over UN report citing ‘serious human rights violations’ in Xinjiang
The Chinese government reacted furiously to the release of a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on 31 August, calling it "wholly illegal and invalid". Michelle Bachelet released the 46-page report on her last day in office, in fact just 13 minutes before she stepped down from her four-year tenure. The report is titled "OHCHR Assessment of Human Rights Concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China".
₹2 crore gold stolen from Pakistan jeweller's bag in Dubai-Karachi flight
In an unusual theft, gold worth Rs20 million was stolen from a Pakistani jeweller's cabin baggage during a flight from Dubai to Karachi, according to a media report on Monday. Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 grams of gold during the international flight on Sunday afternoon, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The gold stolen during the flight could not be recovered. The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi.
UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ ‘diverse’ cabinet may have no berths for white men
Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest. Read more: PM Modi's message to Liz Truss after UK poll win; 'Confident that under you…' Truss is expected to appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the Guardian said.
What next for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak after UK PM race
Sunak also said he 'need(ed) to recover' from what was often a bad-tempered and divisive contest Possible role for Rishi Sunak inLiz Truss' cabinet? "It is just not something I am thinking about," Sunak said when asked about a cabinet role. However, if Sunak is not offered a role in Truss' cabinet, it will be a break from tradition.
