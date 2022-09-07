Pakistan looks like a sea: Shehbaz Sharif's emotional appeal amid record floods
Pakistan Floods: As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in a disaster blamed on climate change.
Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in a disaster blamed on climate change that has left hundreds of thousands homeless and caused losses of at least $10 billion, officials estimate.
"You wouldn't believe the scale of destruction there," Sharif told media after a visit to the southern province of Sindh. "It is water everywhere as far as you could see. It is just like a sea."
The government, which has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.90 million), will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.
Receding waters threaten a new challenge in the form of water-born infectious diseases, Sharif said.
Read more: In Greta Thunberg's climate call to action, Pakistan is 'an example'
"We will need trillions of rupees to cope with this calamity."
The United Nations has called for $160 million in aid to help the flood victims.
Many of those affected are from Sindh, where Pakistan's largest freshwater lake is dangerously close to bursting its banks, even after having been breached in an operation that displaced 100,000 people.
National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours. The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in Pakistan's northern mountains.
With more rain expected in the coming month, the situation could worsen further, a top official of the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned.
Already, the World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.
The raging waters have swept away 1.6 million houses, 5,735 km (3,564 miles) of transport links, 750,000 head of livestock, and swamped more than 2 million acres (809,370 hectares) of farmland.
Pakistan has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in July and August, totalling 391 mm (15.4 inches), with Sindh getting 466% more rain than the average.
-
On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, a documentary on the turning points
The much-publicized defamation trial involving actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. But the buzz around the trial has not subsided yet. A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the trial that the world watched with bated breath. The two-part series will feature interviews with Johnny Depp's lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, a report in NME said.
-
'Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a result of past impunity…': UN report
Sri Lanka is facing a “devastating” economic crisis, a UN report has said, noting that “impunity” for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the island nation's collapse. Interestingly, it comes ahead of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session, to be held in Geneva from September 12 to October 7, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled.
-
China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week
Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic. "In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.
-
Defiant Vladimir Putin's half-hearted balancing act with message for West, Asia
Condemning West's sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the “aggressive” sanctions introduced as a response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world adding that the world was increasingly turning towards Asia. In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy. The Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy, he added, hailing the role of the region in global affairs.
-
33 million people affected, $10 billion damage: Pakistan's devastating floods
Over 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected by adverse flooding following record monsoon rains. The worst flooding in Pakistan's history has covered an area the size of the United Kingdom and affected 33 million people, approximately one in seven Pakistanis, Reuters reported. Here are the updates on Pakistan's devastating floods: 1. The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in flood-ravaged Pakistan was expected to get worse.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics