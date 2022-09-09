Mann, Sisodia likely to announce AAP’s 5th guarantee in HP CM’s home turf Mandi

In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia are likely to announce the party’s fifth pre-poll guarantee in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi on Friday.

State AAP spokesman Gaurav Sharma confirmed that Punjab chief minister Mann and Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia will be addressing a public rally in Mandi.

The party’s fifth pre-poll guarantee is likely to be for employees. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already promised free and quality education, ₹1,000 per month to woman aged above 18, free health care, and ₹1 crore to the families of soldiers from the state who have laid down their lives in line of duty.

AAP, which is trying to make a foray into the state’s political landscape, is currently in power in Punjab and Delhi. Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled state by the year-end.

Asked where the money would come from, Sisodia had earlier said, “It is your tax money that we promise to return to you.”

the Delhi deputy CM had said there were two ways to spend the money. “One is the Kejriwal way in which the public money is spent on the welfare of public. The other is Modi style, who collects money from public and waives loans of his crony capitalist friends.”

(With PTI inputs)