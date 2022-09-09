Mann, Sisodia likely to announce AAP’s 5th guarantee in HP CM’s home turf Mandi
Fifth guarantee is likely to be for employees; AAP has already promised free education and health care, ₹1,000 per month to woman aged above 18, and ₹1 crore to the families of soldiers who have laid down their lives in line of duty
In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia are likely to announce the party’s fifth pre-poll guarantee in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi on Friday.
State AAP spokesman Gaurav Sharma confirmed that Punjab chief minister Mann and Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia will be addressing a public rally in Mandi.
The party’s fifth pre-poll guarantee is likely to be for employees. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already promised free and quality education, ₹1,000 per month to woman aged above 18, free health care, and ₹1 crore to the families of soldiers from the state who have laid down their lives in line of duty.
AAP, which is trying to make a foray into the state’s political landscape, is currently in power in Punjab and Delhi. Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled state by the year-end.
Asked where the money would come from, Sisodia had earlier said, “It is your tax money that we promise to return to you.”
the Delhi deputy CM had said there were two ways to spend the money. “One is the Kejriwal way in which the public money is spent on the welfare of public. The other is Modi style, who collects money from public and waives loans of his crony capitalist friends.”
(With PTI inputs)
-
Delhi’s revamped Central Vista Avenue opens to the public
The newly christened Kartavya Path and its magnificent greens were lit up almost 19 months later, as the revamped Central Vista Avenue was thrown open to the public on Thursday evening, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy behind India Gate. It was thrown open after 8.45pm, when the inauguration ceremony came to a close.
-
Karnataka HC: Election petitions should ideally be disposed within 6 months
The Karnataka High Court has observed that election petitions should ideally be disposed within six months. It derided the habit of dragging such petitions till the next elections. Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while hearing an election petition filed in 2018 by Muniraju Gowda, who as the BJP candidate, lost the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat to the then Congress candidate Munirathna Naidu, who is now a minister in the BJP government.
-
4 trekkers from Bengal go missing in Kullu
Four trekkers from West Bengal on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district have been missing since September 7, officials said on Friday. The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43; Chinmoy Mondal, 43; Dibash Das, 37; and Binoy Das, 31. “The local administration and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS, Manali) have dispatched a rescue team to search for the missing trekkers.”
-
Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn British Queen’s death - ‘Had a very close relationship’
As the world went into mourning with the death of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Queen Elizabeth II - which claims to have 'very close relations with the royal family' - also expressed their sorrow on the demise of the longest-serving British monarch. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.'
-
Events in Bengaluru this weekend: Plays, cloud summits, live concerts and more
Even when parts of the city battle with flooding and waterlogging, Bengaluru has various events scheduled this weekend to cater to your eclectic tastes. Basic Theatre Workshop: For ages 12 and above, organised by Yours Truly Theatre on Saturday at 10:30 am for three and half hours for Rs 5,000 a head.2. Unpopular Opinions: A live stand-up comedy performance by Rupen Paul and Gautham Govindam for those who are not easily offended.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics