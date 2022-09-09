Kohli shatters 8 records, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Ponting, Rohit Sharma with scintillating century vs Afghanistan

Normalcy has once again resumed for Virat Kohli. For 1019 days world cricket waited with baited breathe for Kohli's next international century, which stretched across 83 innings across formats, and the former India captain, finally on Thursday, ended the long wait with a century in the format he least expected. Lacing 12 boundaries and six maximums, Kohli notched up a magnificent 122 off 61 as he scored not just his 71st international ton, it was also his maiden hundred in T20Is. And with the spectacular knock, which once again put him atop in the run-scoring chart in Asia Cup 2022, Kohli shattered innumerable records, and here is stands the huge list...

71 centuries for Kohli put him level with Australia legend Ricky Ponting on the list of most tons in international cricket. He now only stands behind Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 100 centuries.

522 innings was taken by Kohli to reach the mark of 71 tons across formats, which is the fastest by a cricketer in the world. He finished only an innings better than Sachin's tally (523).

24000 runs in international cricket was the milestone Kohli reached en route to his knock on Thursday in Dubai and the star batter became the fastest cricketer to the feat achieving it in his 522nd innings. He went past Sachin's record of 543 innings. Only other India batter to reach the feat was Rahul Dravid.

6 centuries for Kohli in T20 cricket which is now the joint-most by an India cricketer in the format, putting him alongside India captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. It is also the joint-highest by an Asian batter, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with six such scores as well. Overall, he stands fourth on the list headed by Chris Gayle's magnificent tally of 22 hundreds.

4 Kohli is now the fourth Indian batter after Suresh Raina, Rohit and Rahul to smash a century each across formats. Overall, he is the sixth India batter to reach the three-figure mark in T20I cricket after Rohit, Rahul, Raina, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda.

122 is now the highest score by an India batter in T20I cricket surpassing Rohit's 118 against Sri Lanka. The unbeaten knock is also the highest T20I score in any match held in UAE.

3500 T20I runs was completed by Kohli during his knock as the 33-year-old became the second batter after Rohit to reach the mark and the fastest batter as well, completing the milestone in only his 96th innings in T20I cricket.

1042 runs is the tally Kohli owns in Asia Cup history, which is now the most by an India batter as he surpassed Rohit. Overall, he stands third on the list after the Sri Lankan duo of Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara.

