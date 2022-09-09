Devika Bulchandani, born in Amritsar, is Ogilvy's new Global CEO

Indian-origin Devika Bulchandani has been appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ogilvy, the global advertising and public relations agency has announced.

Bulchandani will succeed Andy Main, who stepped down from the post and will serve as a Senior Advisor until the end of the year, the New York City-based British agency said.

“In this role she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network’s business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units. Devika most recently served as Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America,” the company noted in a statement.

Before joining Ogilvy, the Amritsar-born Bulchandani worked at McCann – an American advertising agency – for 26 years. the statement further stated.

Speaking on Bulchandani's appointment, Mark Read, CEO of WPP Group – Ogilvy's parent company – described her as a ‘champion of creativity who brings passion, purpose, and an uncompromising focus on generating impact to everything she does’.

Meanwhile, Bulchandani, who joins a long list of Indian-origin executives working in various leadership roles in global multinationals, said, “I am honoured and humbled to take on this role, and to do it with all our incredibly talented people all over the world.”

About Ogilvy

In 1948, British advertising tycoon David Ogilvy founded a New York City-based agency which, in 1964, merged with a London-based agency, formed by Edmund Mather in 1850. The resulting company became known as Ogilvy and Mather, and, later, simply Ogilvy.

The firm provides services in six areas: brand strategy, advertising, customer engagement and commerce, public relations and influence, digital transformation, and partnerships

(With PTI inputs)

