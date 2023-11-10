Afternoon brief: SC's tough words on Delhi air pollution, Jitan Manjhi claims conspiracy with Bihar CM; all latest news

The Supreme Court inquired about measures for a long-term solution to phase out paddy and address water table decline in Punjab amid air pollution concerns. The court emphasised the need to stop farm fires, urging the Centre and Punjab government to take effective steps. While acknowledging overnight rain in Delhi and NCR, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul highlighted the reliance on nature's interventions, stating, "Sometimes wind comes and helps, and sometimes rains." The court suggested emergency measures to halt farm fires and expresses concern over the depleting water table in Punjab, cautioning against turning the region into a desert. It reiterated the importance of phasing out paddy cultivation and seeks concrete actions to improve air quality. Dig deeper With deteriorating AQI in Noida, some residents have started wearing masks to protect themselves from pollution and smog, in Noida, India, on Thursday, November 09. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi claims a conspiracy to poison current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging an attempt to seize the seat. He suggests someone is feeding poisonous substances to Kumar, influencing his recent controversial statements. This follows a heated exchange between Kumar and Manjhi in the Legislative Assembly during a debate on reservation bills. Manjhi supports expanding reservation quotas but criticizes the inadequate representation of Scheduled Castes among gazetted officers. Kumar interrupts, disrespecting Manjhi, accusing him of having gubernatorial ambitions. Kumar faces backlash for controversial remarks about women controlling population growth through education. Manjhi accuses Kumar of forgetting basic decency and losing mental balance. Tensions rise within the political landscape of Bihar as these allegations and disputes unfold. Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Writer Manoj Muntashir acknowledges his criticism of the film Adipurush, calling it a 'hundred percent mistake' during an interview with Aaj Tak. He admits to the error but emphasizes no malicious intent in his comments that sparked controversy. Muntashir expresses regret for clarifying during the backlash, deeming it his biggest mistake. He asserts that he never intended to offend religious sentiments and sees the experience as a valuable learning process. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, faced criticism for its portrayal of Ram, Sita, and Raavan characters. The film underwent changes in response to religious sentiments and public outcry. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

The emergence of the new Covid variant, JN.1, raises concerns as it spreads to 11 countries from its initial detection in the US two months ago. Derived from the Pirola virus, JN.1 exhibits minimal variation compared to the BA.2.86 or Pirola variant, with only a single change in the spike protein. The CDC suggests that, while the new strain constitutes less than 0.1% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses, current vaccines may not be as effective against it. However, updated vaccines are expected to protect against severe disease. Medical experts emphasize the need for ongoing research, monitoring, and adherence to public health measures to address the uncertainties posed by emerging variants like JN.1. Dig deeper

