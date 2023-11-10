At 2+2 dialogue, US underlines momentum; India says PM Modi's state visit opened new chapter

The 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Delhi saw a reaffirmation of the ambitious agenda set by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the White House in June. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the collaborative efforts between the two nations in fostering economic resilience, ensuring community security, and expanding inclusive economic opportunities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, left, and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, second left, hold the "2+2 Dialogue" with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right in New Delhi, India.(AP)

“We're harnessing together the power of innovation to make our economies more resilient and to make our communities more secure while expanding inclusive economic opportunity,” the top US diplomat said during the opening remarks at the annual ‘two-plus-two’ talks between the foreign and defence ministers of both countries.

Highlighting specific areas of cooperation, Blinken mentioned advancements in semiconductors and advanced biotechnology, reflecting the depth of technological collaboration between India and the United States. He also pointed to unprecedented investments in deploying clean energy at scale, both within the countries and across the region.

“Finally, we're deepening the remarkable ties between our people, which is really at the heart of everything. Exploring new educational exchanges, even building steps to facilitate travel between our countries, reducing VISA wait times...When Indians and Americans study together, work together, and collaborate together, the possibilities for progress are infinite,” he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US had opened a new chapter in the India-US relationship.

"The highlight this year was the PM's state visit to the United States in June; it has opened a new chapter in our relationship. President Biden's visit to Delhi in September contributed immensely to the positive trajectory of our ties. His support was key to ensuring productive outcomes at the G20 summit. The dialogue today will be an opportunity to advance the vision of our respective leaders. Building a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda," Jaishankar said.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin emphasized the significance of the growing momentum in the relationship between the two largest democracies during a press conference following the dialogue.

"We are meeting at a time of great momentum," Secretary Austin said. "In the face of urgent global challenges, it's more important than ever that the world's two largest democracies exchange views, find common goals, and deliver for our people."

Austin underscored the impressive gains in building a major defence partnership that would significantly contribute to global peace and stability.

