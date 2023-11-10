close_game
News / India News / Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain: 'God heard prayers, no thanks to govt'

Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain: 'God heard prayers, no thanks to govt'

ByAniruddha Dhar
Nov 10, 2023 01:39 PM IST

"We want farm fires stopped, we want air quality to get better. It's your business how it occurs," the Supreme Court told the Centre and Punjab.

The Supreme Court, hearing matters related to air pollution in Delhi, on Friday asked the Centre and the Punjab government about what steps they are taking as a long-term measure to slowly phase out paddy to restore the water table in Punjab and made it clear that it wanted farm fires to stop. The court told states to show results on steps taken to curb pollution and posted the matter on November 21.

People troubled by increasing pollution got some respite relief due to early morning rain In Ghaziabad.
People troubled by increasing pollution got some respite relief due to early morning rain In Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT)

"We want farm fires stopped, we want air quality to get better. It's your business how it occurs… The decline must go on during the Diwali holidays," the Supreme Court told the central and state governments.

“We suggested a methodology, you do it however you want. But farm fires must be stopped. Some emergency measures are required to stop the farm fires,” the court reiterated.

Referring to the overnight rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurguram and other areas in the NCR, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “The people have to pray only, sometimes wind comes and helps, and sometimes rains."

“God may have heard the prayers of people and intervened, no thanks to the government,” added Justice Kaul.

Expressing concerns over reducing groundwater in Punjab, the top court said there is a need to phase out paddy cultivation in the state.

"The water table in Punjab is going down. We don't want another desert there. Phasing out of paddy is needed," the Supreme Court observed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

