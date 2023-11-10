SC raps Delhi govt on odd-even; says phase out Punjab paddy, 'don't want desert'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday criticised the Delhi government over the latter's remark that it would finalise the odd-even policy after the apex court's order. In a strongly worded rejoinder, the court observed that the AAP government was trying to shift the burden on to the court. "Don't try to not perform and then shift the burden on to the court," it said. People visiting the Akshardham temple are seen through a thick smog in New Delhi on November 8. (AP)

It asked the Delhi government to implement the odd-even scheme even if it had minimal effect, "else, you will say the pollution is due to the court's order".

"What you have to do, you do. If the odd-even scheme has minimal effect also, you do. You have to take a call or else you will say pollution is due to the SC order," it added.

The Delhi government said on Wednesday that the scheme would be implemented after the Supreme Court reviewed its effectiveness.

At its hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court termed the odd-even scheme as “optics” and appeared to question its efficacy and success in the past in reducing the dangerously high pollution levels. In the written order that followed the hearing, the bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the Delhi government to revert on Friday.

The court today asked the centre and Punjab government what steps they had been taking to phase out paddy to restore the water table in the state.

"We want farm fires stopped, we want air quality to get better. It's your business how it occurs," the court said.

"The water table in Punjab is going down. We don't want another desert there. Phasing out of paddy is needed," it added.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal slammed the Punjab Pollution Control Board over pollution in the state.

"Is there any improvement in any place? Point out one city where the situation has improved?" it said.

"What will happen to residents of the cities in Punjab? Cities in Punjab are engulfed in smoke. It rained today. God came to your rescue because God also realised that nothing is being done at your end," it added.

The Supreme Court today asked the government to talk with the farmers' bodies and motivate them to phase out paddy.

“The pollution levels must come down, it cannot wait until tomorrow," it added.

The national capital's pollution levels came down from the severe category on Friday, following rains.

With inputs from Abraham Thomas, ANI

