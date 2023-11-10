ED attaches properties worth 24.95 crore of Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached three properties worth ₹24.95 crore of Pawan Munjal, CMD and chairman of Hero MotoCorp, in New Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Hero MotoCorp’s chairman Pawan Munjal.(PTI fiel)

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) under section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962 against Munjal and others for taking foreign exchange currency out of India illegally, the probe agency said in a statement.

“The prosecution complaint alleges that Foreign Currency/ Foreign Exchange equivalent to Rs. 54 Crore was illegally taken out of India,” it said.

The ED also said the investigation revealed that “Munjal got issued foreign exchange/ foreign currency in the name of other persons and thereafter utilised the same for his personal expenditure abroad”.

“The foreign currency/ foreign exchange was drawn from authorised dealers by a event management company in the name of various employees and thereafter handed over to Pawan Kant Munjal’s relationship manager. The relationship manager carried such foreign currency/ foreign exchange in cash/ card secretly, for the personal expenditure of Pawan Kant Munjal during his personal/ business trips. The modus was adopted to override the limits of USD 2.5 Lakh per annum per person under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme,” the central probe agency further explained.

