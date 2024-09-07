Afternoon briefing: Brij Bhushan slams Congress over Vinesh Phogat; CBI claims Sandip Ghosh favoured vendors, and more

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed a court that Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was involved in a 'criminal nexus' with other accused individuals for 'wrongful gain.' This revelation is part of a larger corruption investigation at RG Kar, which followed the August 9 rape-murder of a trainee doctor by Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer. Ghosh, who was removed from his position after the incident, is among those in custody along with Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali. The CBI's charges, presented on September 3, highlight alleged benefits given to vendors linked to Ghosh. Dig Deeper CBI officials have claimed that former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh favoured vendors of his aides (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused top Congress leaders of orchestrating a political conspiracy involving wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. Singh's remarks came after Phogat and Punia joined the Congress ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. Singh claimed the wrestlers’ protest against him, which included allegations of sexual harassment, was part of a premeditated scheme initiated two years ago. He specifically accused Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and Bhupinder Hooda of orchestrating the protest, dismissing it as a political maneuver rather than a genuine athletes’ agitation. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado's dramatic 250 pound weight loss in just 7 months leaves internet baffled Dig Deeper

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez follow this ‘one rule’ in the morning: ‘My favourite part of the day’ Dig Deeper

India News

Kolkata doctor's rape case: Youth's death at RG Kar hospital ‘without treatment’ sparks row; Abhishek Banerjee reacts Dig Deeper

Armed drones likely being used in Manipur: Officials Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Boeing’s Starliner lands on Earth without Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore | Watch video Dig Deeper

King Charles upsets his siblings over handling of Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge issue: ‘All disappointed…’ Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut expressed her heartbreak on X over her film "Emergency" being delayed due to pending clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The political thriller, in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, faces objections from the Sikh community regarding its depiction. This delay affects the planned release date. Meanwhile, in 2018, Vidya Balan had secured rights to Sagarika Ghose's book *Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister*, expressing her long-held ambition to play Gandhi. Balan's husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, was set to produce the project under Roy Kapur Films. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Hokato Sema, a landmine blast survivor from Dimapur, Nagaland, made history at the Paralympics 2024 by winning bronze in the men's F57 shot put category on Friday. Sema, a former havaldar in the Indian Army who lost his leg in a 2002 landmine blast at the Line of Control, recorded a 14.40m throw to secure his medal. He had previously won bronze at the Hangzhou Paralympics last year. Motivated by a senior army official at the Pune-based Artificial Limb Centre, Sema began competing in shot put in 2016 at age 32 and quickly made his mark in the sport. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows 20-year-old Shivaraj from Telangana's Kamareddy district performing a dangerous stunt by putting a cobra in his mouth. In the footage, Shivaraj stands in the middle of a road, with the snake visibly wriggling to escape. He gestures to the camera with folded hands and even runs his fingers through his hair while the cobra is trapped in his mouth. The video concludes with him giving a thumbs-up, despite the snake still being inside. Tragically, Shivaraj later died from a bite inflicted by the snake during the recording. Dig Deeper

