Ajit Pawar mocks nephew Rohit Pawar ahead of Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar Baramati fight: ‘Such acts…’

The Baramati constituency in Marahastra is all set for the Pawar versus Pawar in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar wife Sunetra Pawar has been pitted against sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule. On the last of campaigning, before the voting on May 7, Ajit Pawar mocked Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar MLA and his nephew Rohit Pawar over the latter wiping off tears after getting emotional during a speech in support of Supriya Sule here.

"I told you someone will try to play on your emotions. But such acts don't work," the deputy chief minister said.

Ajit Pawar said he doesn't pay attention to criticism and continues working with development as his only priority. Looking at the sizable crowd, Ajit Pawar said, “I have attended multiple rallies but I never witnessed such a big crowd. It reaffirms we are winning here.” Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

Among the seats going to the polls in Maharashtra in this phase, Baramati is one of the most watched, as the fight stands between NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who split the party and leads a faction of the party.

On the last day of the campaign, both groups of NCP held public rallies in Baramati, which were called Sangata Sabha in Marathi, which means the last public rally.

Addressing the public rally in Baramati in Pune district, Ajit Pawar said, “It was me (Rohit) who taught him politics, and now he is making comments on me, but I don't pay attention to criticism and continue working with development is my only priority.”

'Narendra Modi is India's vikas purush': Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country's “vikas purush”.

"PM Modi is the vikas purush of this country. This Lok Sabha poll is extremely important. Baramati has not received funds from the Centre for the last 15 years (Sule has been MP for the past three terms). Development projects worth ₹2,499 crore have been approved," Ajit Pawar said.

Rohit Pawar gets emotional

Earlier, during a public rally in support of Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar got emotional while saying, "When the party got split, I met (Sharad) Pawar saheb with some party workers ... Pawar saheb told me that till youths from our party take leadership or reach the level of taking leadership, I will not close my eyes (die)… I replied to Saheb, ‘you take your word back and do not repeat it ever. We and the whole family will always back you, We will always remain with you’."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rohit Pawar said, "At last, I am a human being Yes, I got emotional after listening to various statements made against Pawar saheb."

(With inputs from agencies)