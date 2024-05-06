Baramati Constituency with 2561 polling stations and 23.72 lakh voters all set for polls on May 7

The Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency – comprising six assembly seats (Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla and Daund) and 2,561 polling stations – is all set to go to polls on May 7, returning officer for the constituency, Kavita Dwivedi, said on Sunday. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration for the smooth conduct of polls in the parliamentary constituency, and this includes Raireshwar polling station in Bhor taluka which is one of the highest polling stations located on a mountain at a height of 160 feet where district polling staff will take a one-and-a-half hours’ trek to reach the polling centre. There are only three sensitive booths located in Bhor taluka of the district whereas there are 23.72 lakh registered voters in the Baramati constituency, according to the administration. (HT PHOTO)

There are only three sensitive booths located in Bhor taluka of the district whereas there are 23.72 lakh registered voters in the Baramati constituency, according to the administration. “Conducting voting at the Raireshwar polling booth is one of the challenges which will be overcome by the district administration, where 160 persons will get to vote at a height of 160 feet from the ground. The trekking itself will take around one-and-a-half hours for our staff to reach the highest polling station in the district. We are documenting the entire process as part of our official work,” RO Dwivedi said.

District collector Dr Suhas Diwase said that in the third phase, voting for the Baramati LS constituency will be held on Tuesday, May 7, and all establishments in the constituency should give paid leave to workers for voting. Dr Diwase also appealed to the citizens and areas attached to Pune city to exercise their right to vote by getting information about the polling station/s in advance. Baramati constituency voters can search for the nearest polling station or get polling assistance at: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/pollingstation. Citizens can get information about their polling station by clicking on the link. Information about the polling station can also be obtained on the voter helpline app.

A holiday has been declared in areas attached to the Baramati LS constituency so that voters in these areas can vote.

According to the district administration, nodal officers have been appointed to handle aspects such as manpower management, electronic voting machine (EVM) management, and postal ballot in connection with the elections. Arrangements have been completed in all polling stations under the supervision of electoral officers where route maps showing connectivity to the polling stations have also been arranged. EVMs for which commissioning has been made, have been stored in the strongroom. Similarly, arrangements have been made for voters above 85 and the differently-abled who prefer to go to the booths to cast their votes and return.

RO Dwivedi further said that for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities to deal with hot weather conditions. Voter awareness and facilitation measures have been taken for higher turnout of voters. Assured minimum facilities like water, sheds, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including the elderly and specially-abled, can cast their vote with ease.