Daily brief: Aaftab's lawyer says he never confessed to Shraddha's murder in court, and all the latest news

Aaftab never confessed to Shradhha murder in court, says lawyer

Abinash Kumar who is representing Aaftam Amin Poonawala in the court now claimed on Tuesday that his client has not confessed to the killing of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in the court of law. Read more.

Mobile internet suspended in 7 Meghalaya districts after Mukroh firing | details here

The Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts to stem escalation following a firing incident in Mukroh that claimed over four lives. Read more.

Watch: Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi-led Argentina with two stunning goals in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C opener

Despite conceding an early goal in its Group C opener against strong title contenders Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia staged an epic comeback to shell-shock Lionel Messi and Co. at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday. Read more.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's cute pics

Here is a look at some of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's cute posts together. Watch more.

Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol 'fooled' him, didn't return signing amount of incomplete film: 'He has a massive ego'

Suneel Darshan has once again opened up about his feud with actor Sunny Deol. Read more.

Winter hair friend: Easy winter hair care suggestions

The hair is largely neglected while many people concentrate on winter skincare but winter-time dryness and brittleness of the hair can result in dullness and itchy scalp. Read more.

UK plumber finds 135-year-old message in bottle under floorboards. Here’s what it says

A plumber from United Kingdom’s Scotland was doing some work at Eilidh Stimpson’s home in the Morningside area when he stumbled upon a victorian time bottle with a message beneath the floorboards. Read more.

