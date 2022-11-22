Aaftab never confessed to Shraddha murder in court, says lawyer

Abinash Kumar who is representing Aaftam Amin Poonawala in the court now claimed on Tuesday that his client has not confessed to the killing of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in the court of law. This comes in a new twist in the sensational Delhi murder case after Aaftab was produced in the court on Tuesday. In the court, Aaftab said, "Whatever happened in the heat of the moment." His lawyer implied that Aaftab did not mention Shraddha's murder and did not confess. 'Not deliberate... in heat of moment': Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar murder accused

Speaking to PTI, Aaftab's lawyer said Aaftab's family members are scared and are waiting for the matter to subside a bit. "They are scared after what has happened and wish to stay out of the media glare for now. Even I have not been able to meet them yet. I am also planning to file a plea in the court to get in touch with Poonawala's family," he added.

Aaftab's police custody has been extended by four more days. The Delhi Police are yet to conduct the lie-detector test on Aaftab. Search for Shraddha's other body parts is also going on -- for which the custody extension was sought.

What did Aaftab say in the court?

“Do you know what you have done?" the judge asked Aaftab as he was produced in the court today. "Everything happened in the heat of the moment, and it was not deliberate,” he said. Shraddha murder was not mentioned in their statements.

Has Aaftab confessed to murdering Shraddha or not?

According to Delhi Police, Aaftab confessed to having murdered Shraddha Walkar. And not only the murder, he revealed a detailed account of what he did after murdering her. According to police, Aaftab had made up his mind to kill Shraddha over a week before May 18. That day they fought over who will bring their household items for their Vasai flat to Delhi. After the fight, Aaftab went out and reportedly smoked marijuana. As he came back, Shraddha started the fight again and Aaftab strangled her to death. Then he smoked marijuana sitting beside the body and the next day, he ordered a freezer and a knife. Then he cut the body into 35 pieces under running water and stored the parts in the freezer. Over the next few months, he disposed of the body parts in various areas.

In the court on Tuesday, Aaftab said whatever happened was not deliberate but happened in heat of the moment.

(With PTI inputs)

