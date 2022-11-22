Home / India News / Mobile internet suspended in 7 Meghalaya districts after Mukroh firing | details here

Published on Nov 22, 2022 06:37 PM IST

An order notification tweeted by news agency ANI said the suspension – which came into effect at 10:30am Tuesday – will remain in force for 48 hours.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts to stem escalation following a firing incident in Mukroh that claimed over four lives. Districts that will be affected following the government's latest order include West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

Assam’s forest guards allegedly shot dead over four people from Meghalaya when they were returning with timber from a contested area along the border between the two states.

“Total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard killed in the incident. The injured persons rushed to hospital. Inquest conducted FIR registered by Meghalaya police," news agency ANI quoted Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma as saying.

He said a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident and that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma has also assured cooperation.

The incident came months after Meghalaya and Assam signed an agreement to resolve the five-decade-old dispute in six of the 12 contested areas along their 884.9 km-long border between the two states. Union home minister Amit Shah had hailed the accord and said 70% of the dispute will be resolved with its signing. Sarma and Sangma held talks to resolve the dispute in the remaining areas in August.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya CM convened a meeting of top officials to take stock of the situation and also announced 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

(With ANI, bureau inputs)

Sign out