Winter hair friend: Easy winter hair care suggestions

The hair is largely neglected while many people concentrate on winter skincare but winter-time dryness and brittleness of the hair can result in dullness and itchy scalp. Winter brings dryness, flaky scalp and a slew of other hair issues that require more attention and special care than in general.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee, Entrepreneur and Founder of SociallKnot, suggested five simple winter friendly advice that can help you maintain healthy hair:

1. Your buddies should be water and essential fats.

Don't cut back on water and eat plenty of nuts and seeds, like almonds, cashews, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds, to keep your hair healthy from the root to the tip. With the protein that healthy fats provide, your hair becomes stronger and healthier on the inside. Not only can they reduce breakage risk, but they can also improve hair shine and reduce frizz brought on by protein deficiency.

2. Don't use hot water on your hair.

Extra-hot showers can dry out your hair, making it brittle and prone to breakage. To avoid flaky scalp, choose lukewarm showers and if at all possible, use room temperature water for your final rinse.

3. Conditioners and oils to be left in

More harm is caused by dry winds. You can choose from a variety of leave-in conditioners or hair oils that function as serums. One or two drops of any hair oil on just the ends will assist you avoid getting your hair cut because of split ends if you don't want to use chemical products.

4. Avoid going out with wet hair.

It might be difficult to dry your hair in the winter, especially if it's long and thick. Drying your hair all the way before leaving the house is a vital winter hair care tip that you must remember. The drying process takes longer because of the chilly temperature, which also increases the risk of damage. Additionally, the cold swells the hair shaft, increasing the risk of breakage and hastening colour fading.

Rakhi Ahuja, CEO of Jovees Herbals, revealed, “Dryness in the hair, as well as exposure to harsh climate conditions and pollutants, alters the quality of the hair, causing it to lose strength and eventually lead to split ends or breakage. As a result, weekly deep conditioning sessions or the use of hair masks are essential to combat climatic changes.”

He advised, “Drink plenty of water and avoid washing your hair too frequently to keep the dryness at bay. Wash your hair with lukewarm water and make sure to moisturise it during the winter season. Morning hair frizz can be reduced by replacing your old cotton pillowcase with a satin one that allows your hair and skin to breathe.”