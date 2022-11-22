Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol 'fooled' him, didn't return signing amount of incomplete film: 'He has a massive ego'

Suneel Darshan has once again opened up about his feud with actor Sunny Deol. The filmmaker and the actor are embroiled in a legal battle that has continued for over 25 years over the release of their film Ajay in 1996. In a new interview, Suneel alleged Sunny ‘fooled’ him and accused him of having a ‘massive ego’. Also read: Suneel Darshan files complaint, Mumbai Police books Sundar Pichai for Copyright Act violation

The feud dates back to 1996 when Ajay, directed by Suneel, and starring Sunny had released. The filmmaker had alleged that Sunny left the film incomplete and refused to shoot the ending. He claimed he released the film minus the ending. Even though the film was a moderate success, the two entered into a legal battle.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suneel said, “Sunny Deol had a massive ego. 26 years later, my litigation with him is still on. First, he promised to return the money. Then he said he had no money so I must make a film with him. There was a retired Chief Justice of India, Justice Bharucha, before whom this matter was put. Sunny said he didn’t have liquidity to return my amount so he would do a film for me. I was working with his brother (Bobby Deol), did three movies with him back-to-back. I had no grudges with him. I thought galti koi bhi karke sudhar sakta hai (Anyone can repent after making a mistake). But, he fooled me.”

The filmmaker said that Sunny kept postponing the dates and the period mentioned in their contract passed. Following which, as his lawyers sent him a notice, Sunny’s legal team replied that the actor had not yet approved the film’s dialogue. “I was not supposed to get the dialogue approved by him. Has any actor ever approved dialogue? The intention was wrong, which was excruciating. A lot of money was involved and a lot of time. Then he took me on a long goose chase, which is still on. You know the legal system,” added Suneel.

Suneel Darshan went on to work with Sunny’s brother Bobby in three films. His last directorial venture was the 2017 release Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, which starred Shiv Darshan and Natasha Fernandez. Sunny was last seen in R Balk’s Chup, which released earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON